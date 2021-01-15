City Council to discuss proposed RV Park

After months of discussion and concern from neighboring residents, the Huntsville City Council is expected to debate a conditional-use permit for a resort-style RV Park in eastern Huntsville.
The proposed Lagoon Ranch RV Resort will contain 141 RV spaces and 33 park-style cabins on its location, which backs up to the Sam Houston National Forest. The property sits in between a residential area and Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church on Hwy. 30 E.
“When people think of an RV park they think of an extension of housing. That’s not the design and thought process that went on here,” applicant Doug Jenson told the Huntsville Planning Commission in an earlier meeting. “We are finding that more and more families are going to a cabin or RV environment, so this resort will provide a beautiful opportunity for families to come here and spend their money locally.”
The proposed property will also include a resort-style pool, a floating kids obstacle course, multiple fishing ponds and a walking/bike trail.
Neighboring residents have expressed concerns about additional traffic on the primary corridor, potential long-term residents and a negative impact to Huntsville’s hotel industry.
RV Parks are allowed to be built in Huntsville under the city's development code. However, they are required to have a conditional use permit, which can add certain restrictions to mitigate any nuisance issues. These conditions are intended to address noise, intrusive lighting, maintenance, visual clutter and parking concerns.
Other items expected to be presented to the city council on Tuesday includes the creation of a Comprehensive Plan Committee and consideration of an ordinance that will change the rules to the city’s employee vacation buy-back program.
Council will also receive a presentation on the progress of Huntsville Independent School District’s Long Range Plan during a 5 p.m. workshop and on the creation of a Special District incide the city or its extraterritorial jurisdiction during the regular meeting at 6 p.m..
—
A livestream of Tuesday’s Huntsville City Council will be available at itemonline.com or at huntsvilletx.gov.
