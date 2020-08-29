The close of budget season is nearing for the city of Huntsville.
But a few decisions still loom over the city council, including the allocation of over $8.6 million.
Those decisions are expected to get sorted out Tuesday, when the Huntsville City Council meets in regular session to contemplate six decision packages.
The proposed budget, while tight, is still larger than last year’s at $75 million, and includes funding for a 2.5 percent market adjustment for city employees. The general fund, which relies on revenue from property taxes, sales tax and franchise fees, saw only minor effects from the COVID-19 pandemic. With sales taxes on the rise, the city only witnessed decreases in mixed beverage taxes, municipal court fines and hotel/motel tax revenues.
The proposed decision packages would utilize $4.84 million in budgeted funds and $3.79 million in unallocated reserves.
Package decisions include:
• the allocation of $333,333 to fund a vacation buy-back program and the merit/ step plan increase.
• the allocation of $300,000 from the operational budget and $560,000 from unallocated reserves for multiple capital improvement needs. Projects include funding for the mid-segment of a new taxiway at the city’s airport, construction of a new skate park, lighting along the Eastham Thomason Park walking trail, sidewalk repairs and improvements and funding for furniture, fixtures and equipment at the new city hall and service center.
• the allocation of $3,994,264 from the operational budget and $770,00 from unallocated reserves for utility improvements. Highlighting the request will be initiating the design process for replacing the N.B. Davidson Wastewater Treatment Plant.
• the allocation of $199,666 from the operational budget to add a full-time firefighters and full-time street sweeper. The request will also fund a part-time facility maintenance position and reclassify the solid waste supervisor to assistant superintendent.
• the allocation of $2.12 million in unallocated reserves for various one-time expenditures.
• the allocation of $351,416 to fund a 2.5 percent market adjustment pay raise.
Tuesday’s city council meeting will begin at 6 p.m. inside Huntsville City Hall. The meeting will also be live streamed at itemonline.com and at huntsvilletx.gov.
