A new school zone could soon be established on Hwy. 75 in Huntsville.
On Tuesday, the Huntsville City Council is expected to vote on a measure that will create a school zone along a 2,200-foot stretch of the state highway near the newly commissioned Huntsville Classical Academy. The move would drop the speed limit from 50 mph to 35 mph during school hours.
According to city officials, the Texas Department of Transportation will maintain the speed zone signs and flashing beacons at the location.
Traffic has become an issue for travelers along the road in southern Huntsville since students started classes in the new facility on Jan. 7.
Other items expected to be discusses by city council members includes:
• consideration of an ordinance to authorize annual participation with other Entergy service area cities in matters concerning Entergy Texas at the Public Utility Commission and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in 2020.
• consideration to authorize city manager Aron Kulhavy the ability to amend a lease with Sealark Investments, LLS for oil, gas and mineral lease on city owned land near the Huntsville Transfer Station.
The Huntsville City Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Huntsville City Hall, located at 1212 Ave. M.
