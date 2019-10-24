Long-term economic development in Huntsville will soon have a road map for the next five years
Over the past few weeks, officials with the city of Huntsville has been taking steps to create an economic development plan, which will be presented to the Huntsville City Council in the coming months.
“Staff and consultants met with multiple groups from around the city including Sam Houston State, TDCJ, Walker County, local developers, the chamber of commerce and small business owners trying to get a feeling for what the community wants to see in Huntsville over the next five years,” Huntsville city manager Aron Kulhavy said.
On Thursday, several aspects for what city council members wanted to see in terms of economic development included research into how the city can strengthen its market position for commercial businesses, a marketing plan that promotes the community’s high quality of life and research into how the city can gain affordable family housing.
“If a company wants to locate in a place that is about to takeoff … that’s right here in Huntsville,” councilmember Paul Davidhizar said. “That’s why we as a council has been looking 20 or 30 years down the road … that’s why we went through the annexation process, because we just frankly didn’t have anywhere to put industrial centers inside the city limits.”
Officials expect the preliminary plan to be finalized by strategic planning sessions in January 2020, and work alongside those discussions.
Many council members in attendance stressed that they want to see industrial business growth over the next five years, and believe that this plan is a way to help the city lure those types of businesses to Huntsville.
“I want to see us have one or two new industries in Huntsville within the next five years,” Mayor Andy Brauninger said. “I would like to see some of our partners flex their muscles a little bit and get some of their many vendors to relocate to Huntsville. I don’t know if that has ever been done.
“We are growing in Huntsville, we just want to be sure that it is controlled growth.”
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville City Council is scheduled for November 19 at 6 p.m.
