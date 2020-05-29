After weeks of meeting virtually in response to coronavirus-related restrictions, the Huntsville City Council is scheduled for an in-person meeting Tuesday.
With the finalization of an annexation settlement on the agenda, city leaders will meet from the council chambers, 1212 Avenue M in Huntsville.
Huntsville’s last four council meetings have been conducted virtually via teleconference, while the March 17 meeting was held in the council chambers with social distancing measures taken. Those measures will be in place at Tuesday’s meeting, as well, officials said.
Those in attendance will be required to maintain 6-foot social distancing, and are encouraged to wear a facemask. For those who cannot attend because of the social distancing requirements, the meeting will be broadcast live on the city’s website at www.HuntsvilleTX.gov/Meetings or at www.itemonline.com.
If you wish to email comments on any agenda items, you may do so by emailing the city secretary at CitySecretary@HuntsvilleTX.gov. All comments must be emailed before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Huntsville will have a full slate on its regular meeting agenda, which includes the consideration of a litigation settlement with several property owners that were involved in the city’s 7,120 acre annexation.
Details of the proposed settlement have been kept quiet, with more information expected to be released during the meeting.
In the September 2019 lawsuit, the plaintiffs alleged that the city’s annexation was inadequate and was nothing more than a move for additional taxation.
“We are pleased that the city of Huntsville worked with our clients to come to a mutually beneficial resolution of this matter taking into account the sacred right in Texas of interests in real property,” said Bret Strong of The Strong Firm, who represented 10 plaintiffs in the litigation. “The Texas Legislature and Governor Greg Abbott made it clear in 2019 that forced unilateral annexation of property by cities in Texas is a thing of the past.”
Settlement agreements with the Walker County ESD 2 are still pending. However, the city council is expected to purchase $102,972.50 in excess equipment from the ESD, as required by state law. The annexation territory, which extended the city limits past Huntsville State Park along Interstate 45 fell within ESD 2.
The city is required to compensate the emergency service district for both its pro-rata share of debt attributable to the annexed area and surplus equipment that they no longer need. The equipment includes a fully-equipped booster truck and two Honda ATVs.
Other items on the agenda include, final authorization for a $358,862 waterline project and implementation of new required EPA Streamlining Rule modifications to the city’s existing industrial wastewater ordinance.
