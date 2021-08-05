HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville City Council members leveled several challenges over issues with the design of the soon-to-be-built Huntsville City Hall.
City leaders were forced to reverse course on the $17.6 million project after architects deemed the current city hall unsuitable for expansion. The original plan was for the city to renovate the existing building and then construct a hanging second floor that could house additional staff.
However, due to structural issues with the current city hall, designers canceled the plan and persuaded the city to demolish and rebuild.
“We were going to have to span over the building, which is a pretty expensive way to go about it,” said Randall Scott, the founding principal and CEO of Randall Scott Architects. “We then looked at punching holes into the existing period, but we came to the conclusion that the option would create almost a sea of columns and make it difficult to add-on for future needs.
“The Facility Condition Index was completed in 2015 by another firm and during that time the bones were cracking in the foundation. The building doesn’t meet ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) requirements and the foundation has moved. … It just didn’t make sense for a 100-year building.”
Tuesday’s discussion surrounded a $310,781 contract addition between the city and Randall Scott Architects, which will fund the design of an additional third floor. City leaders opted to use reserve funds to build the third story in an effort to provide ample room for additional growth after the demolish and rebuild option was deemed most suitable.
“I feel like part of your due-diligence is to do sample tests before you came in here and showed us these amazing pictures,” councilman Burt Lyle said. “Anyone doing estimates should have done proper due-diligence, especially knowing the age of the building and with it being on a creek that has been known to flood.”
Scott said that design will be complete in six to seven months.
CITY CHANGES FOCUS OF HOT BOARD
With a 5-4 vote, city council members approved an amendment to the city’s code of ordinances that will restructure the Hotel Occupancy Tax Advisory Board to function as an advisory board to promote tourism.
“I’ve mulled this over since the first reading and I still can’t get my hands around why we would take a board with as big of a task as determining how hotel occupancy tax funds are spent, and then convolute it with a tourism board,” said councilman Russell Humphrey. “They are going to be vying for the same dollars that the HOT board would be issuing to put heads in beds. I don’t think that’s a good use of that board.”
The Hotel Occupancy Tax Advisory Board was created in 2008, and has been tasked with making recommendations to city staff and city council for the allocation of the Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund. The current board consists of five members, which are all appointed by the mayor.
The purpose of the new Tourism Advisory Board will be to support the city’s tourism staff on matters of local concern and the promotion of tourism; promote and market tourism-related business in the Huntsville area; to further the promotion of tourism and publicity for the area; to promote Huntsville as a tourist destination throughout the state, regionally, nationally, and internationally; and make recommendation to city staff and city council for Hotel Occupancy Tax grant allocations.
City leaders will also seek to increase the number of board members to nine.
“The HOT fund board was formed solely to focus on the allocation of HOT funds. Prior to 2008 that was handled through the chamber, but after there were issues with the usage of the HOT funds the city chose to create this board. If there needs to be a freestanding tourism board, then you would have my full support, Humphrey added prior to voting against the proposal.”
There are currently 13 advisory boards or commissions that do everything from promoting public art to regulating commercial and residential development.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville City Council is currently scheduled for Aug. 17.
