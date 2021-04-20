Members of the Huntsville City Council gave unanimous support to a request that will slightly change the balance of power in public safety administration.
In a long-sought transition of power, council members encouraged city management to move forward with a plan that would separate the Huntsville Fire Department from under the supervision and direction of the Police Chief Kevin Lunsford. The plan would allow the fire department, which is composed of both paid and volunteer firefighters, to be under the sole direction of Fire Chief Greg Mathis.
“This is a change that has been planned for some time and is currently scheduled to take place at the start of the next budget year,” Lunsford said. “The timing is right, but I don’t want there to be any misunderstanding about our relationship. The fire department’s budget and the police department’s budget aren’t tied to each other, and neither budget has suffered.”
Lunsford noted that the fire department has been under the police chief’s direction for over four decades.
“I always thought the arrangement was a little off-centered,” council member Dee Howard Mullins added. “I’m not sure of the full history of how this came about, but I think that as we grow and expand, this arrangement will benefit the city.”
The reorganization is expected to be made official when the new fiscal year begins on October 1.
