The Huntsville City Council is expected to put the finishing touches on a handful of food truck regulations that will put restrictions on hours and locations of mobile eateries within the city.
At the request of council members, city staff alongside the Huntsville Planning Commission tweaked the proposed rules for food truck operators to put them in line with brick-and-mortar restaurants. As originally proposed, the regulations require that food trucks only operate within the hours of 6 a.m. and midnight and maintain a distance of 200 feet from existing restaurants.
Last week, the planning commission struck regulations that put restrictions on signage, noise, seating and entertainment.
“Brick and mortar restaurants are making a major investment in their property and you don’t want to have someone just come up and set up shop at their front door,” planning commissioner Al Hooten said.
Mobile food vendors and mobile food vendor courts have become an increasingly popular dining option in the city of Huntsville and the state of Texas over the last several years. At least 20 cities in Texas currently regulate food trucks and/or food truck parks. Four food truck parks are currently operating within Huntsville city limits.
The regulations will be put to a vote during the city council’s meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m.
