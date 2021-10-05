HUNTSVILLE — The skate park at Eastham-Thomason Park opened just over a month ago.
Now, city council members are looking to nearly double the park’s concrete pad.
During tonight’s meeting of the Huntsville City Council, members are expected to discuss allocating $30,000 for the addition of 2,800 square feet of concrete. The existing skate park pad is 3,200 square-foot and features terrain with ledges, rails and ramps. However, there is little space for beginners.
The recommendation would double the city’s budget for park expansion, which was approved last month.
Eastham-Thomason Park is located at the intersection of 7th Street and Avenue N in Huntsville.
ON THE AGENDA
Other items expected to be presented to the city council, includes:
• an ordinance that would create an airport advisory board.
• a proposed increase to service credits through the Texas Municipal Retirement System, which will cost the city approximately $193,000.
• the purchase of hardware and services to replace the city’s disaster recovery data servers, storage and network infrastructure in the amount of $312,059.
MEETING INFORMATION
Tonight’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. inside Huntsville City Hall, located at 1212 Avenue M. The meeting will be live-streamed at huntsvilletx.gov and at itemonline.com.
