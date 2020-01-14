City council lays out plan for 2020

Huntsville has big changes in store for the new year.
City officials spent Tuesday laying out a strategic plan on what people can expect from the city council in the near future. The plan is expected to be finalized Thursday and approved by the city council in early February.
As growth continues to be a top priority for the city of Huntsville, city manager Aron Kulhavy says there are also some other things part of his 2020 vision, like completing the city’s water/sewer bond project and providing enhancements to the MLK Recreation Center and Emancipation Park.
Mayor Andy Brauninger says that he wants to make sure that the city finishes off its bond projects.
“We are off to a great start with the bond projects. There were a lot of promises made and I will feel a lot better when we get that under our belt, hopefully either this year or next year,” Brauninger said.
The council’s strategic planning session focused on seven strategic initiatives — city appearance, communications, economic development, infrastructure, resource development, finance and public safety.
Some city initiatives pitched by council members included:
• Increasing code enforcement/ removing more abandoned houses.
• Discover ways to increase self promotion with Huntsville citizens.
• Work with Entergy to run underground residential distribution lines.
• Create a skate park for area youth.
• Develop plans to bring affordable housing to the city.
• Review avenues to employ additional firemen.
• Develop an agreement with Rita B Huff for animal shelter services.
The final strategic planning session will be held Thursday at 5 p.m. in the Huntsville Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.