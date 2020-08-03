The first step in a multi-month budget period for the Huntsville City Council is expected to be presented tonight.
City officials are prepared to set the city’s maximum property tax rate for the coming fiscal year at 33.41 cents per $100 valuation — a near 2 cent increase from the current actual rate. The maximum rate is the rate the city can not exceed when council members set the budget and the actual millage rate later this year.
According to finance director Steve Ritter, the current budget is being prepared using the ‘no-new-revenue’ rate — formerly known as the effective rate — of 30.62 cents per $100 valuation.
“Using the rate just under the ‘Voter-Approval’ rate as the proposed maximum rate allows for flexibility to adopt a property tax rate above the ‘No-New-Revenue’ rate should council desire to increase the budget for any operation expenditures of the general fund in excess to the city manager’s proposed budget,” Ritter said in the agenda packet.
The maximum rate will require a public hearing, which is expected to be scheduled for September 15 — the same day that city council is expected to adopt the actual tax rate.
COUNCIL TO VOTE ON PAY RAISE
City council members are also expected to discuss a pay raise for each member, which is being proposed by councilwoman Dee Howard-Mullins (At-large, Pos. 2). The proposal would see each council member receive $100 per meeting, an increase from a current salary of $10.
“The council pay increase will provide a minimal amount of financial support for city council to be used for the support of various activities involved with their responsibilities to the citizens of Huntsville,” Mullins said. “This can be used to cover expenses related to attending the many events and other related personal expenses.”
According to a study conducted by city staff, city councils at Texas cities range from no pay to $1,450 per month.
However, the ultimate decision would be left up to the voters, with the pay raise requiring an amendment to the city’s charter.
OTHER ITEMS ON THE AGENDA
Also expected to be discussed at tonight’s meeting includes:
• the second reading an vote on an ordinance that will regulate water run-off.
• the second reading and vote on a request to change the name of Gospel Hill Road to William H. Jones Sr. Road.
• an ordinance calling for the dis-annexation of approximately 391.487 acres of land, which was disputed in the city’s recent annexation.
