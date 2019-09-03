New police and fire headquarters could soon become a reality.
The Huntsville City Council is expected to be presented with construction contracts to build the new police and fire stations when they convene tonight at city hall. Flintco, LLC, a Houston-based construction company is expected to be awarded the contract with a base bid of $19.699 million.
However, that number could drop by a second reading of the ordinance.
“Currently Value Engineering to determine use of equivalent alternate products / method of construction on various items is underway jointly among the city staff, architect and Flintco,” city manager Aron Kulhavy said in the agenda packet. “Current indications are that there will be a small net reduction in the contract price when all value analysis items are complete.”
Flintco has proposed a construction period of 398 calendar days from the date a notice to proceed is issued, which is scheduled for early October.
The construction of both facilities is expected to be complete by November 2020.
In 2016, Huntsville citizens approved three bond propositions to fund design and construction of new public safety buildings, expand city hall, reconstruct service center buildings and provide improvements to the city’s water and wastewater infrastructure.
The current project will build a new two-story, 40,000 square-foot police station at the corner of FM 2821 and Rosenwall Road.
“The Police Department has been in its current facility for almost 34 years,” police chief Kevin Lunsford said. “From the best records available, the building has been in place since the mid-1960s. It has space and operation deficiencies that a renovation probably would not solve.”
The project will also build a new fire station at the current location of Huntsville Fire Station No. 2 in the 2100 block of Sam Houston Avenue. The new station will consist of administration, training and fire truck bays, totaling 16,750 square-feet. Fire Station 2 has been in operation for 40 years, however the building is over 75 years old.
Also on the agenda for tonight's meeting includes:
• A presentation of six decision packets, accounting for an additional $6.957 million of expenditures. See full list of items in the decision packets at www.itemonline.com.
• Two public hearings on a proposed maximum property tax rate of $0.3307 per $100 valuation and on the city manager’s proposed budget.
The city council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
