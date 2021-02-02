Huntsville city officials are prepared to unveil a strategic plan that will shape the city’s overarching vision to departmental to-do lists.
The strategic plan defines where the city wants to go and how to get there. Over the past month, community representatives shared their priorities – including those related to tree preservation standards and multiple municipal construction projects.
City officials say that this year’s strategic plan, which is expected to be adopted during tonight’s meeting of the Huntsville City Council, is quite extensive.
“With several major projects continuing this year, the tasks are broken down into specific-action tasks and several review-and-report tasks. Staff will devote time and resources towards all the items identified by the Council and will make great efforts to advance the council’s goals,” city manager Aron Kulhavy said in his notes for Tuesday’s agenda.
Some key projects under the strategic plan includes:
• Consideration of downtown street and sidewalk improvements to connect the historic square to the Sam Houston State University campus.
• Consideration of zoning requirements for consistent development standards.
• Recruit entertainment businesses to the community.
• Complete design and construction of the city hall and service center bond projects.
• Consider road projects between Walmart and Aaron’s and on FM 1374 from IH-45 to Veterans Memorial Parkway.
• Enter into a contract for design and begin construction of the MLK Community Center.
• Consider the possibility of creating an economic development sales tax.
• Review staffing levels and funding resources for fire department personnel.
• Begin construction on an animal control facility either by the city or through a public/ private partnership with Rita B. Huff Humane Society.
The full plan will be presented tonight at 6 p.m. in the council chambers of Huntsville City Hall. The meeting can be live-streamed online at www.huntsvilletx.gov or at www.itemonline.com.
