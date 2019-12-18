In its final scheduled meeting of 2019, the Huntsville City Council unanimously approved the permanent use of e-scooters across the small college town.
Regulations for e-scooters and other shared mobility devices will limit their use to certain streets and certain hours of the day. The regulations also require companies to register with the city, pay the city for each device and limit the stock of devices to 150.
The regulations come off the heels of a 180 day trial period, where the city reported “very few” violations. Many localities in the state have passed or are planning to pass similar regulations.
Only one business — GOAT Huntsville — has set up shop in the city, operating 75 devices. But city officials put the number at 150 to allow for other businesses to apply for permitting.
Some key regulations include:
• Limiting devices to streets with speed limits of 35 mph or lower. Brad Warner, GOAT Huntsville owner, said that his company has established geo-fencing that prevents the use of a scooter outside of allowed areas.
• Limiting use to between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.
• Limiting ridership to one person per trip.
• Prohibiting devices on sidewalks.
• Requiring the device companies to ensure the devices are parked properly in predetermined areas.
• A fee of $3 per device paid by the device company to the city.
Right now, the wave across the country is scooters, which are common sights in more urban environments and college campuses.
However, Sam Houston State University has banned use of the devices on its campus, citing safety issues.
City officials have said the further regulations for privately-owned scooters, skateboards and similar devices could be coming soon.
In other action, council members:
• approved the purchase of 24 air packs for the fire department at a cost of $215,500.
• gave authorization for the city manager to award construction of the 2018 Community Development Block Grant water improvement project, accounting for $349,743 in grant funds.
• approved an ordinance to suspend increased gas rates from CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp. and hire The Lawton Law Firm to represent the city in litigation.
• approved a budget amendment to provide $150,000 for attorney fees related to the annexation lawsuit. The monies for the legal fees are coming from future appropriations.
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville City Council is set for January 7.
