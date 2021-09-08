HUNTSVILLE — With three separate votes during a regular meeting Tuesday, the City Council authorized the creation of 16 ½ new positions in a move that will likely create a one-cent property tax increase.
The lone change in the city manager’s $76.4 million budget is the funding of a third additional firefighter instead of a proposed economic development specialist position. City leaders say that the one-cent tax increase over the state-calculated ‘no-new-revenue rate’ will fund two new full-time firefighters.
The Huntsville Fire Department operates as a hybrid crew with a mix of paid and volunteer firefighters. Fire Chief Greg Mathis said that the new additions would allow him to fully staff one station with full-time firefighters.
“I know that we need people in public works, but we’re not calling these guys to put out fires,” said councilmember Blake Irving, who proposed the change.
The new staff additions are the largest that the city has proposed in years.
“We’ve never hired this many in one year in the eight years that I have been on council,” councilmember Joe Rodriquez noted. “I’ve been reluctant to increase our staff, but this city is growing like gangbusters. I think these people are going to help us in the years to come.”
Other items approved in the decision packets included:
• $344,845 for a merit/ step pay increase and the city’s vacation buy-back program.
• $475,000 for various capital improvements, which includes a sports complex feasibility study, park improvements and sidewalk repairs.
• $3.8 million in water line and sewer line replacements and drainage projects.
• $747,000 for a new fire truck.
• $15,000 for new modules at the skate park at Eastham Thomason Park.
City leaders are expected to approve the budget and tax rate during its next scheduled meeting in two weeks.
COUNCIL OKS LAND PURCHASE
The final piece to the puzzle towards the construction of a new city hall has been purchased.
With swift action on Tuesday, members of the Huntsville City Council gave unanimous approval to a $750,000 contract with the Walker County Hospital District. Under the terms of the agreement, the city will acquire 2.75 acres of land that sits across the street from the former Ella Smither Geriatric Center.
City leaders say that the land will be utilized as a parking lot for the new city hall, which is scheduled to be built on the site of its current headquarters.
The city is currently in the design phase of the project, which is expected to break ground in 2022.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville City Council is set for Sept. 21.
