City council approves new student housing development

The Huntsville City Council gave the go-ahead to a controversial student housing bid Tuesday night.
The 444-bedroom student housing complex, proposed for the 2700 block of Montgomery Rd., had been a source of disputes for the last few weeks among city residents and council members, who complained about the oversaturation of the development.
Guefen Development Partners out of Houston approached the council for a land-use permit that will construct the city’s 29th housing complex that will be specifically marketed to college students. With this particular type of development, leases are offered by room, often matching up strangers with one another for a year of study. For Huntsville, it is one of the cheaper options for student housing.
“I just believe that new student housing is not what Huntsville needs,” councilmember Daiquiri Beebe (Ward 1) said. “I’m in support of multi-use housing, not just student housing.”
The conditional use permit was approved by a 7-2 vote, with Beebe and councilmember Blake Irving (Ward 3) voting against.
“I just don’t think that this is something we as government officials should regulate … the market should regulate this,” councilmember Russell Humphrey (Ward 2) said.
Councilmember Paul Davidhizar (At-large 1) echoed Humphrey’s sentiments.
“It’s a slippery slope if we start deciding which businesses can and which businesses can not come to town,” Davidhizar said. “It would set some real concerns for not only people trying to do business in our community, about who can come and who can’t come.”
The Huntsville Planning Commission recommended approval of the project.
“It’s best for us to target students,” said David Kulkarni, principal partner at Guefen. “The university is growing anywhere from 500-1000 students per year, and plans to continue to grow. We are building this project to accommodate students already here and future growth.”
In other agenda items, council members took no action on an ordinance to approve a near-$2 million contract for architecture work of a new city hall and service center. City staff has chosen Randall Scott Architects out of Richardson for the project, after the group recently completed the design work in Prosper and Boerne.
The contract is expected to be approved during its second reading on Feb. 18.
Randall Scott Architects will also provide construction management for the project.
Other actions included:
• Approval of the city council’s 2020 strategic plan.
• The appointment of Eddene Smith to the cemetery board and Dr. Shannon Lane to the housing board.
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville City Council is scheduled for Feb. 18 at 6 p.m.
