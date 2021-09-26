City challenges ESD annexation

HUNTSVILLE — An emergency district that’s been around nearly two years is already looking to expand.
But not without a challenge from the city of Huntsville.
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Huntsville City Council, members gave unanimous consent to a potential legal challenge for ESD No. 3, which is looking to expand its boundaries in northern Walker County to the Huntsville city limits.
According to filings with the Walker County Elections Office, much of a proposed annexation from ESD No. 3 would include territory within the city of Huntsville’s extra-territorial jurisdiction — a 2-mile buffer area located just outside of the city limits.
State law requires an ESD to receive written permission from the city council before it's created within a city’s limits or ETJ. However, the law is unclear if the same rules apply to an already-established ESD that is annexing neighboring territory.
According to Huntsville City Manager Aron Kulhavy, the Huntsville City Council has not given permission to ESD No. 3 to expand within its ETJ.
State law does allow for property owners in a surrounding ETJ to petition the city for fire protection and emergency medical services. If the municipality refuses or fails to act on the petition, then the failure to act would constitute consent for the territory to be included in an ESD.
ESD No. 3 President Robert McCaffety believes that his board is within their statutory rights to annex the area. He noted that multiple citizens in the proposed annexed area approached the Crabbs Prairie Fire Department and asked for services that they say were not being provided by the city.
An ESD has the ability to impose both a sales and use tax and a property tax to support or provide emergency services within its district. An ESD’s property tax, meanwhile, may not exceed ten cents per $100 of valuation.
In recent years most ESD's have become more reliant upon sales tax revenue, which has grown substantially in Walker County. State records show that ESD No. 1 in the eastern part of the county around Riverside has collected nearly $228,000 in sales taxes so far this year. Meanwhile, ESD No. 2 around New Waverly has colleged over $1 million this year.
ESD No. 3 has not yet received permission to collect a maximum 1.5-cent sales tax in the region, but the option would be available to the district in the future.
The ESD expansion is scheduled to be put in front of voters in two separate elections on Nov. 2. Both voters within the current ESD and voters within the proposed annexation area must approve the district in order to expand, pending a legal review.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.