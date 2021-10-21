HUNTSVILLE — Lace up your running shoes and grab your blanket, because Huntsville is bringing the scare for the spookiest time of year.
The chills and thrills will begin early with the city of Huntsville Parks & Recreation Department’s sixth annual Halloween event taking place at Kate Barr Ross Park on Saturday, with their first-ever haunted walking trail.
“There will be all kinds of great, spooky things happening out there this year,” said Kristy Wheeler, administrative recreation coordinator with the city of Huntsville’s Parks & Recreation Department.
Concocted from the twisted minds of Parks and Recreation director Penny Joiner and Wheeler, the trail will feature just under a mile of customers’ worst nightmares, inspired by the thrills of both newer and classic horror films.
Joiner estimates the trail to take about 15 minutes to walk, however, the organizers believe it will take less time for those running out of fear.
“I didn’t want to make something too short, but something super fun where they’re going to get a closer, more up in your face experience,” Joiner said.
The actors have been trained to not touch any customers and the same is asked in return, however, nothing will stop the actors from coming within an inch of people’s faces or chasing them through the woods. No participant will be spared with a lighter performance to ease their nerves. As such, the event is not for everyone and is recommended for older audiences.
“I am a big kid and I love Halloween, so I wanted something for older people or older children like myself that like to be scared, so it’s not straight out frightening, but it is designed to try to scare people,” Joiner said. “Each parent knows their kid, you might have someone who’s child is not scared of anything, but me, my 12 year-old is going to freak out.”
While the Haunted Trails are geared more towards adults and younger teens, an antique fire truck ride will be available fo younger kids at $3 per ticket.
A movie will also be playing to keep those in line for the trails entertained, while hearing the screams of those in the haunted trail sets the tone for what lays ahead.
“I really love this program when people are getting off of the hayride or coming through the end of the woods when they are saying how scary it was or they have frightened looks on their face and we know that we came up with something scary,” Joiner said.
A concession stand will be open for drinks and snacks, while Tri Sigma ETA Omicron chapter at Sam Houston State University will have a tent at the end of the trails with first aid and water for those in need. EMT’s will also be available on staff.
Tickets will go on sale from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at $5 per person. As one of the most highly attended and budgeted events hosted by the Parks & Recreation Department, ticket sales and concessions will go towards off-setting costs for the Haunted Trail.
The event will be followed by Scare on the Square in Downtown Huntsville on Saturday, Oct. 30. from 2 to 6 p.m. with games, activities, giveaways, crafts, trick-or-treating and a costume contest.
