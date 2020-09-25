Huntsville parks director Penny Joiner on Friday asked the public to participate in an online survey involving proposed enhancements at Emancipation Park.
The survey specifically examines the proposed renovation and/ or expansion of the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, which has been proposed by city officials.
In August, the Huntsville City Council approved the issuance of $3.2 million in tax and revenue certificates of obligations — of which nearly $2 million will go towards park enhancements.
Joiner has been working in conjunction with Burditt Consultants LLC to create a feasibility study for the future growth and usage of the Martin Luther King Jr. Neighborhood Recreation Center. Burditt played an integral role in the creation of the city’s Parks Master Plan in 2016.
Burditt's contract with the city includes a final report of the feasibility study, Master Plan and pre-schematic designs and more
"We want to know what renovations citizens would like to see for this community building," Joiner said.
The survey will close on October 19, with the plans expecting to be completed by the end of 2020.
