City agrees to sell Raven Nest Golf Course to Sam Houston State

The city of Huntsville is joining the ranks of Texas golf course owners who have pulled up their flags and parked their golf carts.
The 156 acre course along Interstate 45 is being sold to Sam Houston State University for $2.7 million. The 18-hole course is currently being operated by the university’s PGA Golf Management program under a lease agreement with the city.
Marketed as a commercial development location, the golf course at Raven Nest was funded through a $5.5 million general obligation bond from the city of Huntsville in 2001. The course, designed by Tripp Davis, was opened in 2003 on 151 acres leased from Sam Houston State and approximately 23 acres from the Robinson Trust.
However, the restaurant and hotel development around the golf course was never built, and the city chose to lease the surface improvements back to the university.
“The university has been paying the lease obligations on Ravens Nest since the university took over operations from the city of Huntsville. With interest rates being as low as they are, we choose to do a buyout of the lease and refinance the debt in order to save the university money over the next 10 years,” said Kristy Vienne, the assistant vice president of auxiliary services at Sam Houston State.
In a special session on Tuesday, members of the Huntsville City Council opted to sell the course and pay off the 2001 certificates of obligation, which were issued for construction of the course. The city will be responsible to provide $318,759 towards paying off the principal of the loan plus the accrued interest amount, while the university’s purchase price will fund the rest.
Today, Raven Nest is a daily-fee course operated by the Sam Houston State PGA Golf Management program. The tee options range from the forward green tees measuring 5,416 yards to the most challenging black tees which measure 6,943 yards.
Raven Nest Golf Club hosts numerous PGA Playing Ability Tests as well as college and high school events throughout the year.
