When Nia Williams of Huntsville drives by the Confederate monument on 11th Street each day, one word comes to mind — disrespect.
Williams, the president of BLM: Huntsville Alliance Against Injustice and Racism, has been one of dozens of people who have protested the removal of the monument on the grounds of the Walker County Courthouse for the past two months. And for the 10th consecutive week, was one of the nearly 35 different citizens who have actively spoken for the monument’s removal to the Walker County Commissioners Court — most of which has been left without comment.
The call for action continued on Monday, with six members of the community addressing the court.
“The Confederate monument was not erected to tell the truth of the Confederacy’s history, instead it was a symbol erected by a racist organization as a pushback against the challenge of Jim Crow. The group’s underlying goal was to push the lost cause narrative of the Civil War — a revisionist history taught to romanticize the Confederacy,” Williams said.
Dozens of similar statues and monuments are scattered across the United States, mostly in the South, and many are located in front of courthouses or in the town square.
Residents against removal argue the monuments are pieces of Southern heritage that are historically educational and honor fallen relatives. But opponents insist they are brutal reminders of slavery and Black oppression.
Officials in many cities and states have decided to remove Confederate statues from places of honor over the past few months amid nationwide protests against racial inequality and police brutality.
Walker County’s monument, which was dedicated in 1956 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, is one of the newest Confederate monuments in Texas. The organization dedicated only 25 of its 424 statues in monuments over the past 56 years, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
“As we have spoken week after week, I can not help but wonder, what are you waiting on? Are you waiting for us to tire and go away? Are you waiting on an election? Are you waiting for another generation of leaders who will have the courage that it takes to remove the monument? Are you waiting for a natural disaster to remove it? Those of us spoken in favor of removing the monument do not represent the vocal minority and you gentlemen know that. We have been a clear majority present during this citizen's input,” Karen Olsen-Williams told commissioners.
FOUR COUNTY ROADS TO GET FACELIFT
Walker County Commissioners gave unanimous approval to revise its project priority list with the Texas Department of Transportation and the County Transportation Infrastructure Fund grant.
The county is eligible for nearly $200,000 in road repair funding, which county officials will use to repair roads in all four precincts. Repairs will be made on Round Prairie Rd, Hoke 2 Rd., Arizona Ln. and Dana Dr. Under the program, the county will be responsible for nearly $10,000 towards the construction funding.
Repairs are expected to begin in the fall.
OTHER ACTION
Other action taken by commissioners included:
• Acceptance of a $5,000 donation from Stylecraft homes for repairs to Ellisor Rd.
• Renewal of a $10 Texas of Motor Vehicle fee, which is applied to everyone who registers for a license plate in Walker County.
• Re-appointed Craig Schlicher to the Walker County Public Safety Communications Center executive board.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled for Sept. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.