Circus Saurus coming to Walker County

A one-of-a-kind circus will be taking Walker County back millions of years next month.
Carson and Barnes Circus is returning to the Walker County Fairgrounds for two shows October 28, with a new show, “Circus Saurus,” featuring an immersive dinosaur performance.
“We are really excited to bring this magical show to Huntsville,” Carson and Barnes Circus marketing director Brooke Harper said. “It really is a great experience for adults and children alike. You will not want to miss it.”
Circus Saurus will feature artists from around the world, taking audiences on a trip back millions of years. Creatures will come to life right before the audience’s eyes. A trio of artists will bring the Dinosaurs Rumble, Rascal and Rebel to life. Attendees will also see a unicorn as it prances through the center ring.
“We have a really talented group of artists who become these creatures and really bring in the audience,” Harper added. “This is the first year we have incorporated a unicorn and it is a really amazing addition to the show.”
Attendees will see daredevils on the “wheel of destiny,” tumbling acrobats, high speed jugglers, hilarious clowns and aerial artists who will soar to new heights at the apex of the big top.
“Attendees are treated to two hours of non-stop action,” Harper added. “We really enjoy coming to different communities and bringing them into our family.”
Prior to the show, attendees can enjoy a carnival featuring games and petting zoo. Circus goers can also watch elephants get cleaned before and after the shows.
Circus Saurus will run October 28 at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be $16 for adults and $6 for children and can be purchased at www.bigtopshow.com.
