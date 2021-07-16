Church looks to give back with food pantry

Even though everything is reopening and the world is going back to normal, many people still find themselves fighting to recover economically from the pandemic. To alleviate this burden, First Baptist Church of Dodge is hosting a drive-thru food pantry for those in need at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Music Minister Brenda Waters explained that the idea behind a drive-thru food pantry came to the church last year as their annual Thanksgiving meal was interrupted by the need to keep distance from one another for safety. In order to still feed their community, leaders of the church decided to prep meals and allow people to drive by and pick them up. This became a trend with the church when Christmas came around and they held a drive-thru Christmas stocking give away for local children.
“So then it kind of formed into, well people are kind of in need of groceries so let’s see if we can get something started for a drive-thru grocery giveaway,” Waters said. That’s where we are, I’m hoping we’ll grow to once a month but right now it’s not at that point yet.”
This will be the church’s first grocery pickup since the spring and will help them gauge community need for future events. At this point, church members have a set list of items that they purchase to create uniform grocery bags to give out to those who come by. Since the list is consistent, those buy goods to donate don’t have to worry about what their buying.
“We take that worry off, because a lot of the time people say ‘okay, what am I going to get?’ So we have like a standard, set list so it’s the same item in every bag and we do about 10 or 15 items,” Waters said.
After figuring out the level of need in the community Waters said that the church hopes to expand the program to be monthly, taking place on the third week of each month. She explained that this timing would coincide with when people typically tend to start running short on cash and would need the most help. Even more so, the format of the grocery giveaway aims to reach those who may feel a social stigma on seeking help.
“Anybody who has a need is welcome,” Waters said. “This is our goal, is to share the love of God in a very practical way and we want them to know that we’re here for them. The church is there, we are ready and able to help and we want to represent our God very well.”
The church is located at 204 FM 405 in Huntsville.
