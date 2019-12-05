Progressive Bible Ministries (PBM) will host a Blue Christmas Jazz Vespers Service this Sunday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. at Wesley Memorial United Methodists Church, located at 700 Hwy. 30 in Huntsville. The service will feature live piano music from Franz Robert, a jazz pianist hailing from Vermont, and will focus on serving individuals and families, who might be struggling with loss of loved ones this holiday season.
“The Bible teaches us that a major part of Christian life is being present with and comforting those that mourn,” said Rev. George E. Oliver, PBM executive minister. “We felt we had something healing to offer this community, so we developed this service of stories, prayers and songs to let people remember loved ones lost this Christmas.”
Blue Christmas is a continuation of PBM’s new Upper Room Series, which launched back in October with a World Communion Sunday Worship Meal and continues in a tradition of serving the needs of this community this community for more than 15 years.
“Progressive started out as a community church that centered on college outreach, artistic collaboration, and disaster response. “When we were a stand alone church, we cut our teeth on relief efforts for Katrina and Rita evacuees,” Oliver said. “Now we are re-emerging as a church for the church, in that we are working to get like-minded Christians to explore new ways of getting Progressive with worship,” Oliver added.
Blue Christmas is open to the entire community, and PBM is proud to be hosted by Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. “Pastor Kimberly Carney didn’t hesitate to open their doors at Wesley to this service, because she has a heart for serving God’s people,” exclaimed Oliver. Wesley and it’s members have been integral in supporting PBM’s second act, after selling its physical church last year.
“Many churches need to consider alternative ways of being the church,” Oliver added. “We decided that promoting Progressive Christian theology and cooperation among progressive congregations and individuals would be a great way to help introduce this community and others to a style of church less well-known in Texas.”
The hour-long event will feature re-imagined Christmas songs from Robert, words from loved ones about those who have passed on, and prayers for the community as many will struggle in these next few celebratory weeks.
“We hope that people will find Blue Christmas Jazz Vespers to be an encouraging space for those who are wading through the grieving process, or those wanting to be in solidarity with them,” Oliver said.
PBM will next organize an MLK Weekend Unity Service in several communities around the state. “If you have a passion for justice and equality, and want to see them lived out on Sunday morning, PBM wants to help you put those ideas into action in your churches,” explained Oliver. “We’re gonna see to it that people who’ve been struggling hear some good news, one pulpit at a time!”
Admission to PBM’s Blue Christmas Vespers is free.
