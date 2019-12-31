As the holidays come to an end and you're trying to figure out how to recycle that gorgeous (well, perhaps not quite as pretty as it was a few weeks ago) Christmas tree, most residents in Huntsville have an easy solution: place it out front.
The city of Huntsville’s streets division is again holding its curbside collection on Thursday and Friday. Trees should be placed on the curb by Wednesday, Jan. 1.
If you're going to take advantage of the free pickup, remember to strip the tree of any decorations. Also, normal yard waste pickup will remain available on Jan. 1.
City of Huntsville residents can also take their trees to the Solid Waste Transfer Disposal Facility, located at 590 IH 45 N. This is a free service as long as you bring your city of Huntsville water bill. Trees must be unloaded at the brush pile, also called the yard waste area.
For more information, call 936-294-5712.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.