The streets of Huntsville were lined with joyful people awaiting annual Huntsville Lions Club Christmas parade Dec. 7. This year’s parade was themed a Patriotic Christmas in remembrance of Pearl Harbor Day, which is the day we honor and remember the 2,403 service members and civilians who were killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
Fire trucks and emergency vehicles from all around Walker County, floats, local boy scouts honor guard, marching band, tractors, horses with riders. The HEARTS Veterans Museum has 2 decorated military Humvees, one carrying WWII Veteran, James Allen.
“We were so grateful to have had over 70 entries and so many in the community who came out to watch and bring in the Christmas joy,” Lions Club member Liesa Hackett said. “A special thanks to the Sam Houston State University for their support with the staging area and security, the city of Huntsville for police security and assisting with the beautiful tree and assisting Santa with lighting the tree, Weisner of Huntsville for lending 2 dignitary vehicles, McCoy’s for lending the flatbed truck used for the announcement stand and KSAM & The Hits for live coverage.
The finale was Santa’s sleigh carrying Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus along with 9 elves and LEO the Lion.
Christmas parade float decorating contest winners were awarded to:
• Best In Show - Indoor Weather Services
* Best to Follow Theme (Most Patriotic)- Carolina Creek Christian Camp
* Rockin’ Sleigh Ride (Best Classic Car/Truck) - Green International Truck
• Mrs. Claus’ Most Beautiful (Most Decorative)- Ballet Folk Lorico de Huntsville
• Santa’s Helpers (Largest Group)- MC Dance
• Rudolph’s Holiday Cheer (Most Spirit)- Huntsville Girls Softball Assoc
• Bethlehem’s Shining Star (Best Church)- First Baptist Church
• Wiseman’s Choice (Best Commercial)- Lone Star Sales
• Santa’s Favorite Present (Most Original)- Cub Scout Pack #98
• Christmas Star (Best Youth Group)- Woods Welding Inc
