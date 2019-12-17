Celebrate Christmas and ring in the new year with storytime reading events at the Huntsville Public Library.
Families are encouraged to join the library for a reading of the Christmas classic “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” Monday at 3 p.m. in the Staggs Community room.
“We were looking to do something low-key and engaging for kids and families to get into,” said Huntsville Public Library children’s coordinator Rachel McPhail. “It is a classic book we all know that gets us into the holiday spirit.”
During the event, attendees will be treated to hot chocolate, Christmas cookies and the chance to create their own ornament. Following the event, the library will close for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, reopening Dec. 26 at 10 a.m.
“This is a special time for families to come together and spend quality time together,” McPhail added. “It is also important to get children interested in reading. Studies show the more that they are immersed in literature now, the more successful they will be in the future.”
Just in time for the end of the year, the library will host a PJ storytime on New Years Eve at 4 p.m., featuring stories, crafts and cookies. Attendees are also encouraged to wear pajamas and bring their favorite blanket and stuffed animal.
“The PJ storytime is a lot like our regular storytimes we host each week, but it is more focused on the upcoming holiday,” McPhail said. “We thought it was a good chance to give the kids a more laid back celebration than typical New Years celebrations.”
The library will close at 5 p.m. on New Years Eve and reopen Jan. 2 at 10 a.m.
“I hope to see a big turnout for these events and see families come together,” McPhail added. “We have some big things rolling out at the library in 2020 and hope to see a lot of the community in the new year.”
