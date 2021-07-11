Santa is coming back to town next week for CASA’s Christmas in July event.
The third annual fundraise for CASA of Walker, San Jacinto and Trinity counties will allow both in-person and virtual participation.
Starting on the second day of the event there will be daily door prizes of a $25 gift card available to those who comment the answer to the day’s CASA fact on the most recent Facebook Live video. Also, during the Facebook Live, viewers will be able to sponsor a CASA child by commenting #CASAHero and your email address. The next virtual event is the child art auction, which features pieces from local CASA children.
At the same time, there are raffle tickets in available for the chance to win a Stag 15 Tactical Pistol sponsored that was provided by Lonestar Interiors. The drawing for this prize will be on July 23 at the live bingo event but you do not have to be present to win.
Possibly the most anticipated of all, the live 10-game bingo event will be held at the Walker County Fairgrounds. Participants will be competing for prizes, which include a spa package, a Blackstone Grill, an Apple Watch bundle and many more eye-catching items. Executive Director Kimberly Weiser encourages everyone to come decked out in their Christmas gear for this night of fun and prizes.
"We love Christmas and want to see everyone come out in all their Christmas Spirit,” Weiser said. “We’ll have awards for the best dressed table and the table with the most Christmas spirit at the event. It may be 100 degrees outside, but we want to truly fell like a big family Christmas inside.”
Weiser has found all of her and her fellow CASA advocates’ work worth it to have the opportunity to reconnect with the community.
“I am excited about all of it, but especially the opportunity to gather together with our community to celebrate the successes of CASA and to raise money for us to continue what we’re doing for the kids we serve,” Weiser said. “After COVID, we’ve missed our community dearly and can’t wait to be together to have fun.”
A limited number of tables are still available, and can be reserved via email to information@casaofwalkercounty.org or via phone to (936)291-2272.
For more information about the event and to access the link for the children’s art auction, visit the casaofwalkercounty.org
