Christmas comes to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville is gearing up for its big Christmas parade Sunday, which is expected to be bigger and better than ever.
The annual parade, hosted by Huntsville Lions Club, has been a household favorite in the city for decades and commonly draws thousands of spectators. This year, the parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 5 with an expected start time of 6:30 p.m.
Parade chairman Brian Blalock says that the theme of the parade will be “Sharing the love at Christmas.”
“This is always a fun event for us,” Blalock said. “It requires a lot of work on our part, but it’s always worth it in the end.”
Those wanting to participate in the parade will have until Friday to register, with line up on parade day beginning at 4 p.m. on the Sam Houston State University campus. All parade participating traffic must enter Avenue J off Sam Houston Ave. The entry fee is $40. All proceeds from the parade will directly benefit local charities.
The Christmas parade will take the traditional parade route down Sam Houston Avenue through Downtown Huntsville. The parade will then turn left at 11th Street and continue to Huntsville H-E-B.
At the conclusion of the parade, Santa will help light the city’s Christmas tree at the Walker County Courthouse.
More information on the Lions Club Christmas Parade can be found online at e-clubhouse.org/sites/huntsvilletx.
CHRISTMAS FAIR & WINTER WONDERLAND
On Saturday, Downtown Huntsville will turn into a Christmas Wonderland for the annual Christmas Fair and Winter in the Park.
The Downtown Christmas Fair and Winter in the Park, both of which start at 10 a.m. and run until 5 p.m.
The dual events will feature art and craft vendors, children’s crafts and activities, bounces houses, Christmas karaoke and pictures with Santa.
Don’t forget the third annual Santa Paws Pet Costume Contest, which benefits the Rita B. Huff Humane Society at 11 a.m. The pet contest will take place in front of the Huntsville Main Street office in the downtown square with a prize of up to $100. Participants are asked to bring an item from the Rita B Huff Humane Society wish list as an entry fee, which can be found online at www.huntsvilletexas.com.
For more information on the Christmas Fair and Winter in the Park, visit www.HuntsvilleMainStreet.com or call (936) 291-5920.