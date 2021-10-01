Children missing in Sam Houston National Forest found safe

MONTGOMERY — First responders in Montgomery County have found three children who disappeared late Thursday in the Sam Houston National Forest.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the kids were discovered safe on Friday morning about a mile away from where they originally entered the woods. They were checked out by EMS personnel who confirmed they were not injured.
The children — a girl, 6, and two boys, 6 and 7 — were reported missing at 7:55 p.m. Thursday evening in the area of Julie Lane on the south side of the national forest. Deputies said that the children took a commonly used trail that connects the neighborhood.
“Law enforcement agencies from several jurisdictions along with Fire Department personnel arrived and began an extensive search for the missing children,” MCSO officials said in a release Thursday evening. “Montgomery County Search and Rescue was also called in to assist in the search along with helicopters, drones, and K9 tracking dogs.”
Deputies said that law enforcement officers remained at the location overnight to continue their search.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.