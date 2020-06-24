Chick-fil-A opens at Ravenwood Village

It's perhaps the best news anyone's heard since the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down: the Chick-Fil-A in Huntsville will open soon.
The restaurant, located within Ravenwood Village at 285 Interstate 45 South, plans to hold its grand opening tomorrow.
The announcement comes at a time when local restaurants remain at limited capacity in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Chick-fil-A, however, will only open to mobile curbside and drive-thru for its grand opening, the company said on its social media.
The restaurant has been in the works for more than a year. It will open during a time where the chicken fast-food joint enjoys cult status in the area, drawing large crowds to new openings and clamoring online from metro Houston residents begging the chicken restaurant to open more locations in the region.
Once open, it will become the first stand-alone Chick-fil-A restaurant in Huntsville. A small location with limited options has been available on Sam Houston State University campus for the past few years.
