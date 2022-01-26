Chase ends with arrest on I45

Huntsville police arrested a 20-year-old suspect following a lengthy police chase that ended Friday in Montgomery County.
At approximately 11:39 p.m. on Jan. 21, Huntsville Police Department officer Taylor Wilkins attempted to make a traffic stop for a traffic violation in the 1200 block of Interstate Highway 45 southbound at the 111 mile marker. Wilkins activated his emergency lights to signal for the suspect to stop, however, sped away. The officer then engaged his sirens, to which the suspect responded by continuing to drive at excessive speeds and “blacking out,” or turning off his car lights in an effort to escape the officer.
“Due to the high rate of speed that the car was driving and the fact that it kept blacking out, our officers decided it was too dangerous to pursue the vehicle so we stopped,” said Lt. Jim Barnes, a spokesperson for the department.
The department issued a “be on the lookout” to other area agencies, alerting them that the driver could be entering their jurisdiction and to stop him at their discretion.
Conroe Police Department officer Justin Schubert, formerly with HPD, responded and began pursuit in Montgomery County, where he was eventually able to stop and arrest the suspect, Deqayvion Parks in Conroe.
Parks is now facing two state jail felonies for evading arrest against officers from both Walker County and Montgomery County.
“Rather than being stopped and facing a minor traffic infraction, he’s now facing two felonies,” Barnes said. “I would advise anyone not to do something so dangerous and risk a felony, when all you might get is a ticket.”
