Chapelwood Baptist Church welcomes new pastor

Life often comes full circle.
Such is the case for new Chapelwood Baptist Church pastor John Wisener.
A business owner in Palestine, Wisener recently took over leadership of the church with over 20 years of experience in the ministry, while also continuing his studies at Texas Baptist Institute-Seminary in Henderson.
While new to the church, Wisener is no stranger to the Huntsville community.
As a 19-year-old college student, Wisener came to Huntsville to pursue an agriculture education degree at Sam Houston State in 1980. He would eventually obtain his degree in criminal justice and begin a career with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
He retired from the TDCJ after a 30 year career in correctional administration in 2012 and now devotes himself to preaching, teaching Jesus and preparing income tax returns. Wisener’s tax firm that he owns with his wife Kimberly ministers to members of the clergy and churches all across Texas, helping them navigate the waters of income tax.
Nestled in the pines along Interstate 45, Chapelwood Baptist Church was established in 1966. The church is accessible just north of the Boettcher Road and feeder road intersection. Presently the church meets on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. for Sunday School, with worship services beginning at 11 a.m. Services can also be found on-line via their facebook site.
Chapelwood follows the doctrinal teaching of the American Baptist Association of churches and is a member of the Missionary Baptist Association of Texas.
