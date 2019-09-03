Changing with the times

A Sam Houston State University college has stepped towards modernization with a new name and a grand celebration.
The newly renamed College of Arts and Media comes in an effort to modernize the department to fully represent all of its entities.
The former College of Fine Arts and Mass Communications removes limiting conceptions, broadening the definition of the college to include more technologically advanced specializations such as their three main areas of growth – animation, graphic design and film.
“I like it because it says who we are and certainly points the way to the future in terms of how students can view who they are professionally, and it’s a more direct connection to the range of potential jobs or artistic practices,” College of Arts & Media Dean Dr. Ronald Shields said.
CAM, a college that has seen enrollment increase by nearly 26%, will be hosting a Prelude event on Sept. 27, to celebrate the college’s new name, the accomplishments of its five departments and to show off it’s new 71,500-square-foot art complex.
“The purpose of Prelude is to give an inside look as to what is to come,” Shields said. The event will feature an open house concept showcasing performances and exhibits from the college’s departments.
The evening will begin with the announcement of the college’s Legacy Award, an award given to someone who has given back to the university and its students in a particular way that is building bridges for others. Mass Communications teacher, Peter Roussel will be awarded as the most impactful teacher in addition to three others.
“The Drone” – an award-winning film conceptually created and scripted in its first draft by faculty and staff, and in its second draft by “Black Swan” writer, John McLaughlin – will officially premiere for the first time on campus.
“The Drone” has received great successes including winning awards at the 2019 Miami Science Fiction Film Festival, the 2019 Worldfest Houston International Independent Film Festival and the 2019 Changing Face International Film Festival in Australia.
Performances and exhibitions will follow at the James & Nancy Gaertner Performing Arts Center with an inside look at the brand new 71,500-square-foot Art Complex.
The event is free and open to the public with hors d’oeuvres and drinks beginning at 6 p.m. and performances and exhibits lasting from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
For more information and to RSVP, visit the CAM website at www.shsu.edu/academics/arts-and-media/
