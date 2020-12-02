The Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce will host its small business breakfast next month, sponsored by Community Service Credit Union next week.
The Dec. 10 event is one of the chamber’s monthly networking events, providing an opportunity for small business leaders to meet fellow chamber members and community leaders.
“SBB is all about building business relationships and having fun while you are doing it,” chamber officials said in a release. “Enjoy a delicious breakfast prepared by Farmhouse Café and share an "infomercial" to build your business.”
The breakfast will be held at the Farmhouse Café, located at 1004 14th Street in the Midway Plaza. Social distancing will be practiced. The event is $10 for chamber members and $15 for potential members, and is payable at the door.
Doors open at 7:30 a.m., with the program beginning at 8 a.m.
For more information contact the chamber at (936) 295‑8113.
