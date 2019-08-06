A nine-month program is returning to Huntsville, pairing residents with movers and shakers in the community.
The Huntsville Leadership Institute is set to begin its 38th session, fostering relationships between current and future community leaders.
“This program is important for our community to build a broad network of leaders in Huntsville,” said Laura Green, events and communications manager with the Huntsville- Walker County Chamber of Commerce. “Many of our prominent local leaders have participated in the program.”
The program was established by the Chamber of Commerce and works with local businesses, churches, nonprofits and government agencies to teach students the importance of collaboration between leaders and the community. It focuses on three areas, leadership, community awareness, networking and relationships.
“During HLI, we will visit various schools, hospitals, TDCJ, government proceedings and tourism events to immerse students in the operations of their community,” Green added. “They get a chance to work with and hear from local leaders about their experiences.”
HLI has a board of directors, made of graduates from the program who went on to lead in the community. Participants will begin the program with a two-night stay at a resort to get acquainted. Each session has between 15 and 25 students who will meet once a month to learn about topics, including personality styles, communication skills, the local economy, natural resources, the political process and criminal justice.
“Our students will focus on what sets our community apart and how to make it even better,” Green said. “We have over 600 graduates of the program in our community and they help keep it running.”
Participants must live or work in Walker County, attend all meetings and pay a $775 tuition. They will also be required to perform a certain amount of community service hours and work on a class project.
“I believe this program will help participants find individual growth and fulfillment as they prepare to meet the challenges and changes of the future, whether in their own lives or the life of the community,” Green added. “It is a great way to get involved and help the community.”
The deadline to apply for the program is Aug. 20, with orientation beginning Sept. 10.
To apply, contact Laura Green at 936-295-8113 or email chamber@chamber.huntsville.tx.us.
