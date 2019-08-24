Chamber gearing up for 10th annual Diva Night

A popular ladies-only celebration is returning for its 10th year in Huntsville.
The 10th annual Diva Night is set for Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Lowman Student Center Ballroom on the campus of Sam Houston State University. Tickets to the event will allow attendees to try food from over 20 restaurants, taste beverages, take pictures and have the opportunity to win door prizes.
“Diva Night was created to help promote businesses and restaurants in our community
and to provide a safe and fun event designed exclusively for ladies,” said Laura Green, events manager with the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce. “This event allows boutiques, gift shops and independent consultants a perfect opportunity to showcase their merchandise to over 350 women who are or could become permanent customers. This event also provides numerous businesses and restaurants the chance to market their business to these ladies as well.”
The theme for this years event is “Fiesta – ‘Ritas and Señoritas,” with a featured mango margarita for attendees to enjoy. The event will feature a costume contest for the best “fiesta” attire, with the top three costumes earning a prize. Attendees will also be given a “swag bag” with trinkets and coupons and visit booths from local vendors.
"Diva Night is an event just for ladies that is fun, safe and entertaining. Shopping, food and beverages, door prizes and so much more make this event a fantastic evening for ladies to have fun with their girlfriends,” Green added.
Attendees will have the opportunity to win door prizes and win cash giveaways, including gift baskets from Kims Garden Center, ACE Hardware, Classy Country Corner, Buttercup Cottage, a massage and haircut from Facemaker, pedicure and manicure packages and more. A raffle will also be held, featuring a Louis Vuitton purse being drawn at 8 p.m.
“This is a great event to showcase Women-owned businesses and restaurants in our community,” Green said. “We also have the opportunity to shop small and local.”
Tickets to the event cost $25 for general admission and $40 for tickets with drinks included. Tickets are on sale at the chamber of commerce, Barbwire Barbie Boutique, Farm Gypsies, Magnolia Mey Boutique and Joetta's.
Free parking will be available at Bowers Stadium, with a shuttle provided at no charge.
“We hope to see a great turnout and give these ladies something to look forward to,” Green added. “This will be a great time to fellowship and have a good time with women in the community.”
