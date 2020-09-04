While many county fairs across Texas were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 46th annual Fair on the Square is getting ready to go.
The fair will be held on Oct 3 and organizers are doing what they can to keep people safe.
Fair on the Square will kickoff the night before with the annual pre-fair concert, followed with festival grounds opening at 9 a.m. with over 400 vendors selling just about anything you can imagine.
Other popular attractions such as The Wine Knot, The Beer Garden and The Kids Korner at Rather Park will once again make their return alongside a massive food court and a classic car show.
For more information call 936-295-8113 or visit www.faironthesquare.com or the Fair on the Square Facebook page.
