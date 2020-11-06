Chamber event to support local business

If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it’s the importance of local business.
Next week, the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce will promote the importance of buying and supporting local business during its inaugural Discover Local — Community, Commerce and Cuisine event at the Walker County Fairgrounds.
“We need more than ever for the community to come out and celebrate the many businesses that make Huntsville and Walker County great,” said Ray Hernandez, the president and CEO of the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce. “Businesses from all over the county will be showcasing and highlighting what they do. … It’s really a platform for the community to experience some of the businesses that they generally just drive by.”
Those attending the event will have the opportunity to visit with several business owners, enjoy a classic car show and taste samplings from area restaurants. It will also serve as an opportunity for businesses to interview applicants and collect resumes from interested parties, as this will be a job fair for several participating vendors.
Participating cuisine vendors include: Daisy's Diner, Domino's, Farmhouse Cafe, Faust Distributing, Frank's Taco Station, Schlotzsky's, Stevenson Distributing, Taco Cabana, Walmart and Wingstop.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still active in the Huntsville and Walker County communities, Hernandez noted that several steps have been taken to keep vendors and event-goers safe.
“We are aware of COVID-19 restrictions, so we will have hand sanitizer stations throughout the venue. Vendors will be spaced out and every booth will be pipped and draped,” he said.
Discover Local will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at the Walker County Fairgrounds, located at 3925 State Hwy. 30 in Huntsville. The first 100 community members will be admitted for free, with a $5 admission fee being charged afterwards.
“We are encouraging our entire community to come out and support our area businesses,” Hernandez noted.
