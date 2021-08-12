Walker County, like much of Texas, is growing.
The county that sits on the edge of the Houston metropolitan region added 8,539 people over the past decade, a 12.5% increase, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Lone Star State has added nearly 4 million citizens over the same period — roughly the entire population of neighboring Oklahoma and more than any other state in sheer numbers. Texas is now home to 29 million residents, second in size only to California.
Texas also grew less white and more urban over the past 10 years, following the same overall trend seen across the country.
The new data culled from the 2020 census is coming more than four months later than expected due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The redistricting numbers states use for redrawing congressional and legislative districts show where white, Asian, Black and Hispanic communities grew over the past decade. It also shows which areas have gotten older or younger and the number of people living in dorms, prisons and nursing homes. The data covers geographies as small as neighborhoods and as large as states.
An earlier set of data released in April provided state population counts and showed the U.S. had 331 million residents last year, a 7.4% increase from 2010. That dataset determined that Texas will pick up two additional U.S. House seats — bringing its total to 38, and two more electoral votes, for a total of 40, making it's already large footprint on national politics even bigger.
Ballooning populations in metropolitan areas comes as many of Texas' rural areas have shrunk, similar to other parts of the U.S.
That — plus the state's increasingly younger and more diverse demographics — will be important elements to consider in the GOP-controlled process of redrawing the boundaries from which state and federal lawmakers are elected, according to Joshua Blank, research director of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin.
“The nature of the population growth in the state and the fact that it is not evenly distributed throughout means we will have to see a lot of changes to the political maps to accommodate the change of the population growth,” Blank said.
Republicans hold a majority of the state’s Congressional and Statehouse seats in both chambers, and they will have full control over the redistricting process.
That growth saw five Texas cities — Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio — gain 100,000 people over the past decade. Frisco and McKinney near Dallas; Conroe near Houston, and New Braunfels near San Antonio are among the 10 fastest growing cities in the U.S.
LOCAL GROWTH
Walker County’s population is now 76,400, a large jump from the 67,861 citizens that were recorded in 2010. Most of the county’s growth came from population bursts in the city of Huntsville. Census data shows that the city gained 7,393 residents over the last decade — accounting for 89% of the county’s growth.
Huntsville’s population was 45,941 with persons over the age of 65 making up 9.8% of the population.
Non-Hispanic whites made up the largest part of the county’s population at 72.7%. The county’s second-largest ethnic group is now African Americans, at 23.6% of the population, moving Hispanics to third-largest at 18.1% of the county’s population.
Acacia Coronado from the Associated Press and the Report for America Statehouse News Initiative contributed to this report.
