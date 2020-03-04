State and local officials believe the 2020 Census doesn't just count, it makes a difference. Citizens in Walker County can help make a difference in more ways than one.
The U.S. Census Bureau is currently recruiting workers. The jobs pay $18 per hour to Walker County residents and includes mileage reimbursement with flexible hours and summer work opportunities. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver's license. Those interested can apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs and call 1-255-JOB-2020 for application assistance. The deadline was extended in late February and will continue through July.
However, outside of employment opportunities the census can have a profound impact on the city of Huntsville and Walker County.
“Federal and state funding is allocated to communities, and decisions are made on matters of national and local importance based, in part, on census data and housing,” Huntsville city manager Aron Kulhavy said. “Information from the 2020 Census and American Community Survey are also vital tools for economic development and increased employment.”
With an estimated population of 41,521 in 2018 and recent population growths, the city of Huntsville is currently on the threshold of eclipsing 50,000 in population — a threshold that will give the city additional state and federal revenue.
One such revenue would come with the city's transition to a metropolitan planning organization under the Texas Department of Transportation, which is a local decision-making body that is responsible for overseeing the metropolitan transportation planning process. An MPO is required for each urban area with a population of more than 50,000 people.
Invitations to participate in the 2020 Census will be delivered to mailboxes nationwide between March 12-20. Once you receive that invitation, you can respond online, by phone, or by mail. For the first time, the survey can be completed online or over the phone in 13 languages.
Census data will impact communities for the next decade, determining congressional representation and how more than $675 billion in federal funds are spent in support of your state and county.
