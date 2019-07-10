Census data shows July 2018 snapshot

Metro Creative

Data released in June gives an idea where Walker County stands in several key demographics, according to information from the United States Census bureau.

The county population was a little older and less diverse than the nation as a whole on July 1, 2018 according to the figures. The 2018 predicts a population of 72,480 in Walker County and 41,521 in Huntsville. That is an increase of 6.8% in the county and 7.7% in the city.

Children under 5 years make up 4.3% of the Walker County population. Nationwide the demographic accounts for 6.1%. Census trends show Walker County children decreasing in numbers since the last census.

The bulk of Walker County’s population is between the age of 18 and 65, accounting for 67.4% of the county. Walker county is below the national average in persons over 65 years old with 13.2%, with a 16% national average.

The white-non hispanic population in Walker County is 72.9% of the total. For the US, it is now 76.5%. African Americans account for 23.4% of the county, while hispanics make up 18.1%.

Walker County housing units total 26,408. Of those 52.8% are owner-occupied. For the U.S. the figure is 63.8%. The median value of those Henderson County homes is $132,200. Nationwide, the value is $193,000. Renters pay a median $838 in Walker County. The U.S. median is $982.

In Walker County 16.5% of its residents speak a language other than English in the home. Nationwide its 21.3%.

Among adults age 25 and older, 83.6% of Walker County residents have a high school diploma, while 20.3% have a bachelor's degree or higher. For the U.S. that's 30.9%.

Walker County residents, under age 65, without health insurance, account for 19.3% of the population. The percentage is 10.2 nationwide.

The median household income for Walker County residents is $41,456. For the United States, it's $57,652. Per capita, the figure is $17,194 for the county and 31,177 for the U.S. The county had 23.1% living in poverty as compared to 12.3% for the nation.

Tags