Data released in June gives an idea where Walker County stands in several key demographics, according to information from the United States Census bureau.
The county population was a little older and less diverse than the nation as a whole on July 1, 2018 according to the figures. The 2018 predicts a population of 72,480 in Walker County and 41,521 in Huntsville. That is an increase of 6.8% in the county and 7.7% in the city.
Children under 5 years make up 4.3% of the Walker County population. Nationwide the demographic accounts for 6.1%. Census trends show Walker County children decreasing in numbers since the last census.
The bulk of Walker County’s population is between the age of 18 and 65, accounting for 67.4% of the county. Walker county is below the national average in persons over 65 years old with 13.2%, with a 16% national average.
The white-non hispanic population in Walker County is 72.9% of the total. For the US, it is now 76.5%. African Americans account for 23.4% of the county, while hispanics make up 18.1%.
Walker County housing units total 26,408. Of those 52.8% are owner-occupied. For the U.S. the figure is 63.8%. The median value of those Henderson County homes is $132,200. Nationwide, the value is $193,000. Renters pay a median $838 in Walker County. The U.S. median is $982.
In Walker County 16.5% of its residents speak a language other than English in the home. Nationwide its 21.3%.
Among adults age 25 and older, 83.6% of Walker County residents have a high school diploma, while 20.3% have a bachelor's degree or higher. For the U.S. that's 30.9%.
Walker County residents, under age 65, without health insurance, account for 19.3% of the population. The percentage is 10.2 nationwide.
The median household income for Walker County residents is $41,456. For the United States, it's $57,652. Per capita, the figure is $17,194 for the county and 31,177 for the U.S. The county had 23.1% living in poverty as compared to 12.3% for the nation.
