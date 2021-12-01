HUNTSVILLE — Henderson King Yoakum was known by many titles.
Throughout his life, Yoakum was a soldier, a lawyer, a politician, a historian, an author and a professor. But more than anything, he was a close friend to General Sam Houston and authored the first “History of Texas”.
His life was celebrated at Oakwood Cemetery in Huntsville on Tuesday — the 165th anniversary of his death.
“Yoakum was referred to as the Texas historian,” said 14th Court of Appeals Judge Ken Wise, the keynote speaker for Tuesday’s event. “More books have been written about the state of Texas than every other state combined, and he was the first.”
The celebration ceremony was hosted by the Henderson King Yoakum Chapter of the Sons of the Republic of Texas.
Yoakum was born in 1810 in Tennessee and came to Texas in 1845. He settled approximately three miles outside of the city of Huntsville, which he helped secure as a county seat in 1846.
In 1849, Yoakum wrote the charter for Austin College and helped establish Andrew Female College in Huntsville.
He was named director of the Texas state penitentiary in 1849 and was a member of Forrest Masonic Lodge No. 19.
Tuesday’s ceremony featured a performance from the Sam Houston School of Music brass ensemble, as well as a reading from the journal of Dr. Pleasant W. Kittrell from James Patton of the Walker County Historical Commission.
Yoakum’s gravesite can be found next to Houston’s at Oakwood Cemetery.
