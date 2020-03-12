Celebrating a Huntsville treasure

For 55 years, Pastor Bertha Rollings of St. Galilee Baptist Church has worked to establish a new church with a community pantry and outreach center. After falling ill, doctors did not think she would survive a major surgery, but she beat the odds and has kept her vision alive.
A celebration of Rollings 80th birthday, ‘A Walking Miracle’ is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Samuel Walker Houston Museum and Cultural Center. The celebration will follow Rollings regular church services for her congregation.
“Pastor Rollings fell seriously ill on three occasions and had to go into surgery to remove a mass in her stomach,” said Carmen Irving, the executive director of the Roxie Douglas Learning Institute and event organizer. “Her doctor did not think she would pull through, but she is now healthier than she has been in a long time. God allowed her to survive the surgery as well as the rehab. Her dream to establish her church and the food pantry is still alive.”
Rollins is a well-known figure in the local African American community for her faith and outreach to the young, elderly and poor. She has been a fixture at local nursing homes and churches, dedicating her time to make her community a better place.
St. Galilee Baptist Church previously had its own facility near the Sam Houston State campus, but it was torn down in the late ‘90’s. Ever since, Rollins, with her dedicated associate minister Paulette Decoulet have led their small congregation at the Cultural Center.
“Pastor Rollins is a revered and respected member of the community by everyone,” Irving said. “We are really blessed to have such a kind and caring person and we are so happy she is still with us.”
Sunday’s celebration will feature Ronetta Price as the events MC, with Jesse Wotham providing the keynote address and musical performance. Several guest churches will also be on hand to celebrate and thank Pastor Rollins, including First Baptist Church, St. Mary Church, Little Bethel Holiness Church, Hills Chapel Baptist Church.
“We are so excited for the celebration and to give back to this great woman who has provided so much joy,” Irving said. “We hope to see a large turnout to support and celebrate her.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.