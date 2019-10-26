Over 30 cities, including Houston, Dallas and San Antonio have some coverage of the 5G network, with Huntsville expected to have access by mid-2020, but some doctors and non-governmental organizations have expressed concern about potential health risks associated with the new technology.
Cellular networks have existed for nearly 40 years, with the 1G network launching in 1981, allowing users to speak on their phones. In 1991, 2G technology was launched, enhancing voice technology and allowing text messaging for the first time. A decade later, 3G networks were rolled out, allowing mobile internet access, video calls and mobile streaming for the first time. In 2011, 4G was rolled out, offering speeds 10 times faster than 3G, making speeds and capabilities comparable to computers.
Cellular networks began testing 5G technology in late 2018 and by the end of this year, most U.S. metropolitan areas are expected to have access to the network. By mid-2020, most areas of the country, including Huntsville will have access. 5G is believed to be smarter, faster and more efficient than 4G and promises mobile data speeds that far outstrip the fastest home broadband network currently available to consumers. With speeds of up to 100 gigabits per second, 5G is set to be as much as 100 times faster than 4G.
5G technology will differ from previous networks by using small fixtures attached to light poles, rather than using cell towers. 5G uses a higher frequency band, known as a millimeter band, allowing for faster data, but the bands cannot travel as far or travel through walls, requiring more towers and transformers spaced close together.
The towers and transformers will be very close to homes, some suggesting between every two to eight homes, expanding the coverage and signal. Parks, schools, neighborhoods and historic districts will have towers, with the possibility of exposure to radiation. Compared to 3G and 4G networks, with frequencies of 1 to 4 gigahertz, 5G will expand that to 24-90 GH according to some reports. This radio-frequency radiation may exceed the FCC’s exposure limits, with warnings to stay at least three feet away from transformers or towers.
Cell phones emit radio-frequency radiation to send signals, which have been determined to be a possible human carcinogen. According to the Center for Disease Control, “more research is needed before we know if using cell phones causes health effects.”
In a petition submitted to the European Union in 2017, more than 230 scientists from 41 countries expressed serious concerns over the increasing exposure, citing numerous recent scientific publications have shown that electromagnetic fields affect living organisms at levels well below most international and national guidelines.
According to the World Health Organization, the side effects of the radiation can include, increased cancer risk, cellular stress, increase in harmful free radicals, genetic damages, structural and functional changes to the reproductive system, learning and memory deficits, neurological disorders and negative effects on general well-being including plants, animals and the environment.
Many of these warnings have been disputed by proponents of the technology, claiming that microwaves are more of a health risk then cell towers. One local organization, the Texas 5G Alliance is advocating for the rollout of the technology, with industry support from Facebook, Google, AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, Dell and even H-E-B.
Although there is no concrete evidence of long-term health risks from the 5G technology, the radiation emitting from the network is considered a carcinogen. Despite the warnings from scientists, doctors and NGOs, the network is operating across the nation and will continue to be rolled out by wireless networks through 2020 and will soon operate in Walker County.
