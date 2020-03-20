After leading police on a short chase, Kyon, the Huntsville Police Department’s K-9, alerted authorities to 200 grams of THC oil in a vehicle Thursday.
Police were on patrol in the 2400 block of Sam Houston Avenue around noon, when a Chevrolet Trailblazer was seen without brake lights. When officers tried to stop the driver – identified as Jared Robledo, 33, of Huntsville – he fled from police, leading them to Santa Fe Apartments before stopping his vehicle, reports stated.
Officers placed Robledo in handcuffs and searched his person, finding a large amount of cash. K-9 police were called and Kyon alerted to the presence of drugs. After searching the vehicle, officers say that they recovered two bottles, each containing 100 grams of THC oil.
“This was great work by our officers and our K-9,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “Because of the large quantity of cash and drugs, we determined that the suspect was likely dealing.”
Robledo was arrested and charged with fleeing from an officer and delivery of a controlled substance. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $21,000 in bonds.
