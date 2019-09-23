Authorities are investigating after police say a suspect stole cash, sunglasses and a pair of headphones from a vehicle over the weekend in Huntsville.
Officers were dispatched to the 1879 Apartments, located in the 5000 block of Sam Houston Avenue at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday, when a resident reported several valuable items stolen from their silver Toyota Corolla. Police say between 8 p.m. Saturday night and noon Sunday, a suspect entered the vehicle and stole a pair of Rayban sunglasses, valued at $150, a pair of Apple Airpods, valued at $100 and $20 cash.
“We are investigating the burglary and reviewing video,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “I want to remind the community to keep valuable items with you and to always keep your doors locked.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
