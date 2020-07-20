Most young virus cases in Texas county diagnosed this month
Most of the 34 young children in Walker County who are known to have contracted the coronavirus tested positive within the past 30 days, statistics from the Walker County Office of Emergency Management confirmed.
While older citizens remain the most at-risk, those under the age of 30 make up for 42% of the county’s community positive cases.
Experts in pediatrics and infectious disease say there are still many unanswered questions about how COVID-19 affects children. Several studies suggest, but don’t prove, that children are less likely to become infected than adults and more likely to have only mild symptoms. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1.5% of the confirmed cases in the U.S. have been in children 4 years old or younger, while 0.2% of the country's COVID-19 deaths have been in kids from that age group.
The county, which is home to about 73,000 people, is one of several COVID-19 hot spots in Texas, which has been hammered by the disease in recent weeks.
On Monday, the local emergency management office added 87 new cases, bringing the county’s total community positives to 934 — over triple the amount of community cases from the same date last month. Approximately 560 of the local community cases remain active.
Texas health officials reported 7,404 new confirmed cases on Monday and said 62 more people have died due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, bringing the number of reported cases to 332,434 and the number of deaths to 4,020. The state reported 10,569 individuals who were hospitalized with the virus on Monday, a slight decrease from the prior day.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.