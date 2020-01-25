If you have ever wanted to support a child in need, one local organization has opportunities to do just that.
Kimberly Weiser, executive director for CASA of Walker, San Jacinto and Trinity Counties, said the nonprofit organization to train volunteers appointed by a judge to represent and advocate for foster children who have been abused and neglected. CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate, helps an at-risk population by putting people in place to “speak up” for children who may not have a voice of their own.
According to Weiser, the purpose of next week’s training is to ensure that every child has their own advocate.
“We are always in pursuit of that goal but have not quite reached it. Each session block usually attracts 8-12 people and we always hope to see as many as possible.”
Volunteers impact children’s futures by helping children find safe, permanent homes as soon as possible.
The first advocate training session for 2020 will take place Feb. 1, with subsequent training sessions on Feb. 4, 6, 11, 13 and 15 at the organization's headquarters in the First National Bank building in Huntsville. Classroom hours are often scheduled on evenings and weekends to accommodate the busy schedules of volunteers.
“During our training sessions, we cover a lot of material. The most important thing we start with is to let our trainees understand their role and what we are asking them to do,” Weiser said. “We ensure those in training know how to engage with law enforcement and CPS to make it as easy as possible on the child. This program also gives advocates a unique insight on the workings of our legal system.”
CASA volunteers serve as the “eyes and ears” for the judge in child welfare cases. This includes researching each child’s situation and making objective recommendations to help them reclaim their childhoods from abuse and neglect. CASA volunteers may be the only stable presence in these children’s lives as they navigate the foster care system.
“We also want to ensure potential advocates know how to speak to and develop healthy relationships with the children,” Weiser said. “There is so much that one may not consider when they think of an advocate. It is not easy, but we want to ensure that we are attracting the best advocates that we can.”
In order to become a CASA, volunteers must be at least 21-years-old and have a clean background check. According to Weiser, advocates ages range from 21 to 80, bringing their own experience and knowledge to the program.
For those who do not meet the Wednesday deadline for February training, there will be other opportunities to become an advocate in April, May, July and August. Those interested in becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate can call CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity Counties at 936-291-CASA or email Davidson at j.davidson@casaofwalkercounty.org.
CASA was founded in Seattle in 1977 and quickly spread across the country, with the CASA program in Walker County serving children since 2005. San Jacinto and Trinity counties were later added to the program. There are over 1,000 CASA programs across the country, with 72 in Texas alone.
