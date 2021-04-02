CASA gearing up for Child Abuse Prevention Month events

CASA volunteers, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, are everyday people from all walks of life who are recruited and specially trained to advocate for children in foster care and provide a consistent, reliable adult presence for them during a difficult time in their life.
But one might think, “I don’t have time to be a CASA”. Or, “I don’t have that many extra dollars to support local programs serving children”. Citizens of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity Counties may have verbalized or thought the previous sentiments; however, there is a way to support the local CASA program without having to become a volunteer. It is as easy as dropping by various locations around town and buying a sweet treat.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. In order to bring attention to the children who have been abused and/or neglected, several businesses have partnered with CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity Counties to remind our communities that this vulnerable population needs help and support to heal, to thrive, and to grow up in a safe home.
To honor the month, businesses around Huntsville will offor blue product to highlight awareness. Those include, Shipley’s Donuts, Square One, Bahama Bucks, Best Box, Arnaud’s Bon Sante, Chill Out Shaved Ice Hville, Two Blondes and a Bakery and the Great American Cookie Company. When someone stops in at these locations and purchases the Blue item during Child Abuse Prevention Month, there is an opportunity to win gift cards and CASA promotional items. By taking a picture of oneself and the blue item that was purchased, and using the social media hashtag #GoBlueCASAWST, each person will be entered into weekly drawings. What a sweet deal, in more ways than one!
People can also support CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity Counties by participating in the Little Blue House Initiative. Businesses throughout the tri-county area will display these blue banks that are shaped like little homes—a reminder that these young ones deserve a safe, permanent home, as quickly as that can possibly be accomplished. As customers patronize the locations where these receptacles are placed, they can add their change in the cache, and help the volunteers as they serve the children in this area. Several local churches also will be sending these containers home with members of their congregation.
April 9, is also “Go Blue Day” where thousands of Texans will wear blue, the official color of prevention, to show their support for children. At noon, Judge Danny Pierce will read a proclamation, and 140 blue pinwheels representing the 2020 victims of abuse and/or neglect will be placed on the county courthouse lawn by anyone in attendance. Wearing blue clothing or a blue ribbon on this day is also an easy way to participate in Go Blue! Day.
“We at CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity Counties always hope for the day when CASA, foster care, and a national month dedicated to child abuse prevention are no longer needed because all children are growing up safe, secure, and supported with their families,” said Executive Director Kim Weiser. “Until then, we will continue to seek more members of the community to join our growing movement so that we can provide a CASA volunteer for every child who needs one.”
A full schedule of CASA’s Blue Item Days and other Child Abuse Prevention Month activities can be found on the CASA of Walker County Website.
If you see abuse, report it to 1 (800) 252-5400 or go to www.txabusehotline.org. If a child’s life is in danger, call 911. For more information about becoming a CASA Volunteer, call or email Janet Davidson: 936-291-2272, ext. 104, or j.davidosn@casaofwalkercounty.org.
